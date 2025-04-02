Mercedes Moné suddenly steals top WWE champion's nickname ahead of AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Moné is having one of the best runs of her career in AEW. She is the reigning TBS Champion and dethroning her has been nearly impossible. Furthermore, she holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship as well as the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

Moné recently did a Q&A on X (fka Twitter), where she let the fans ask her whatever they wanted to by using #AskTheCEO. She received many interesting questions, and she tried her best to answer as many as she could.

Interestingly, one particular fan asked her what she thought of WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes. The former Sasha Banks complimented the 30-year-old by writing, "He is Him!" Soon, another fan asked her about the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and she called him "cute," but in a cheeky way.

Upon being asked further, Moné referred to herself as The Ring General and openly declared that the moniker was hers.

It appears as if Mercedes Moné was just having some fun on the platform because she has immense respect for Gunther. After all, her theme song in All Elite Wrestling is inspired by the Austrian native's previous WWE theme.

Professional wrestler Kanji was in disbelief to learn that Mercedes Moné knew her name

At Rev Pro High Stakes RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion Mercedes Moné will lock horns with English professional wrestler Kanji for her title. In a recent episode of This Is A Revolution, the 30-year-old revealed her excitement for the match. Additionally, she said that she was in disbelief that The CEO even knew her name.

"It's actually happening now. So I think it just really hit me like, oh my god, it's not even just words anymore. It's not even just an idea. It's real, like it's happening. It's just crazy to think that she's stood there, she's filmed this, she knows my name. Like that's crazy. I just couldn't believe it," said Kanji. [H/T: Fightful]

Kanji is a former Attack! 24:7 Champion, a former HOP Women's Champion, and a former Progress Wrestling World Women's Champion.

