Mercedes Mone Talks About WWE's Attempts at Counter-Programming AEW: "I Don't Care About Them"

Mercedes Mone recently talked about WWE's ongoing rivalry with AEW. She even fired some shots at her former employer.WWE has been competing with AEW since the latter started in 2019. Triple H and Co. have seemingly been trying to hurt the company's viewership in recent months by scheduling shows to go head-to-head with the Jacksonville-based promotion's pay-per-views. During the All In: Texas weekend, WWE hosted Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2025. This weekend, NXT Heatwave will coincide with Forbidden Door.During a recent interview with TV Insider, Mercedes Mone was asked about WWE's attempts to counterprogram AEW. The CEO was blunt in her response, saying that she didn't care about her previous employer since she was better than anything the Stamford-based promotion had to offer."I don't watch them. I don't care about them. I'm 'Eight Belts Moné.' I'm a champion of so many different companies. So, the more the merrier. If they want to put on wrestling shows while we have wrestling shows, I'm always going to be better. I'm always better. That's why I call myself 'The CEO.' They can keep on doing whatever they want to do, but AEW is taking over. If you want to watch the best, good wrestling, watch AEW." [H/T: WrestlePurists]

Mercedes Moné was asked what she makes of WWE's attempts at counter-programming AEW: "I don't watch them. I don't care about them. I'm 'Eight Belts Moné.' I'm a champion of so many different companies. So, the more the merrier. If they want to put on wrestling shows while we have wrestling shows, I'm always going to be better. I'm always better. That's why I call myself 'The CEO.' They can keep on doing whatever they want to do, but AEW is taking over. If you want to watch the best, good wrestling, watch AEW."

Mercedes Mone Will Defend Her TBS Championship at Forbidden Door 2025Mercedes Mone has been the TBS Champion for well over 400 days now. She is one of the most dominant women to ever hold the title. However, she has a huge challenge ahead of her at Forbidden Door.The CEO will defend her title against Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla at AEW Forbidden Door. Given that the former Sasha Banks doesn't have to be pinned to lose her title, the chances of her retaining the gold have significantly decreased.It remains to be seen if The CEO will be able to retain her title at Forbidden Door.