Mercedes Moné teases blockbuster dream match outside AEW

Mercedes Moné seems focused on becoming pro wrestling's first quintuple champion, if not the first-ever sextuple or septuple champion. The veteran grappler is approaching her one-year anniversary in AEW, but she continues to dominate other locker rooms as well. Now, Moné is fueling rumors and speculation on another massive championship showdown outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The CEO is less than a month from celebrating a year as AEW's undefeated TBS Champion. She has been NJPW Strong Women's Champion for 303 days and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship for 114 days. Her recent Athena issues fueled rumors of a potential reign as ROH Women's World Champion. Mercedes is also one win away from winning the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Championship for 2025, which will earn her a shot at Women's World Champion Toni Storm on July 12 at All In: Texas. Moné is now fueling fan talk on a potential showdown with Starlight Kid of World Wonder Ring Stardom.

The 23-year-old is currently 121 days into her first reign as Wonder of Stardom Champion, and 86 days into her Artist of Stardom Championship reign with Neo Genesis stablemates AZM and Miyu Amasaki. Mercedes shared a photo of the two on X/Twitter today, but no caption was needed as fans immediately began calling for a match.

Mercedes Moné has worked just one Stardom match since leaving WWE. The All-Star Grand Queendom PPV on April 23, 2023, saw Mone drop the IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani in the co-main event of the night.

Mercedes Moné confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling will present its seventh annual Double or Nothing event on May 25 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. This will mark one year since Mercedes Moné made her All Elite in-ring debut at DON 2024 with a TBS Championship win over Willow Nightingale.

The Boss will compete in the final of The Owen Hart Cup at Double Or Nothing 2025. She will face Jamie Hayter in the first-ever singles bout between the two fan-favorites. The winner will face Women's World Champion Toni Storm at All In: Texas.

The men's final of The Owen Hart Cup will also take place at Double Or Nothing 2025. Will Ospreay will face the winner of Wednesday's Dynamite match between Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher.

