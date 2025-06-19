Mercedes Moné wins another huge title at AEW Grand Slam Mexico; she now holds 5 championships

Mercedes Moné has become a force to be reckoned with in professional wrestling today. On a huge night for All Elite Wrestling, she once again made history and set a new record in the industry.

During the final hour of the AEW Grand Slam Mexico show, The CEO was scheduled to battle Zeuxis for the CMLL Women's World Championship. This match was set to headline the show in Arena Mexico, which proved to be a monumental night for all parties involved.

The two talented stars from their respective promotions delivered a highly compelling showdown that had the audience on the edge of their seats. Following an intense and physically battering match, the ending saw Moné reverse Zeuxis' attempt at a Powerslam from the top rope into a pinfall as they hit the mat and score the pinfall.

With her victory, Moné claimed the prestigious championship and set a record for holding five different titles simultaneously. However, her celebrations were cut short with a vignette showing her All In Texas opponent, "Timeless" Toni Storm.

As it ended, Mina Shirakawa appeared on the stage, which gave Storm enough time to attack Mercedes Moné from behind. The officials had to intervene to stop the assault.

However, at All In, the two women will collide in a high-stakes match and Moné has a chance to break her record by adding a sixth title to her collection, i.e, the AEW Women's World Championship.

