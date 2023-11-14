Michael Cole cheekily references AEW on WWE RAW this week

In a shocking turn of events during the latest episode of WWE RAW, veteran commentator Michael Cole made a subtle reference of AEW.

The latest edition of WWE RAW took place at the Capital One Center in Washington, DC, which is the same arena where Cody Rhodes made his television debut on AEW Dynamite in October 2019.

Rhodes, who made his debut on Dynamite in that very arena, took on Sammy Guevara, which was also Sammy Guevara's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During the main event of RAW, as Cody Rhodes made his entrance for the tag team championship match, veteran commentator Michael Cole made a reference at rival promotion AEW, stating:

“Cody wrestled his first match back on SmackDown in the Capital One Arena. He did some other stuff in this building as well,” (H/T - Wrestletalk)

The use of the phrase 'other stuff' was a nod to the television debut of Dynamite, which occurred in the same arena back in October 2019.

Expand Tweet

The main event of RAW featured Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso facing Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Bálor for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Rhodes and Uso lost the match due to interference from Drew McIntyre, which cost them the victory.

What are your thoughts on Michael Cole's reference? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.