"Michael Cole f**ked up my name" - Current AEW star sheds light on the WWE personality's major botch during RAW debut

AEW star Ari Daivari (fka Ariya Daivari in WWE) recently spoke about how his name was "butchered" on his RAW debut.

The 33-year-old star has had runs on the independent circuit, NJPW and NWA, as well as his more prominent appearances in WWE and AEW. He is currently a member of the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

Ariya earned his first AEW victory after defeating Caleb Konley. He quickly started going by Ari Daivar and co-founded The Trustbusters with Slim J & Parker Boudreaux. On the August 9th episode of Dark, Ari was shown attempting to recruit Sonny Kiss, which he eventually succeeded in doing.

Ari had previously made his debut on RAW on the October 10, 2016, episode. However, his entrance was not as perfect as he would have liked since Michael Cole apparently had difficulty pronouncing his name.

The former WWE star shared his thoughts on shortening his name during a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted.

"As much as I loved using my real name in professional wrestling, it gets butchered all the time. Ring announcers, commentary, on my debut on 'Raw' Michael Cole f**ked up my name. So Ari seems to be a lot easier for people." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen what is next for the All Elite star in the coming weeks.

The former WWE star had a cheeky response to a fan questioning his sudden push

Ari Daivari and his stable, the Trustbusters, saw a rather abrupt push on TV, as they were featured on Rampage frequently in August this year. Furthermore, they also made an appearance on ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

This led to a fan calling out the apparent randomness of the booking, which earned a sarcastic reply from Ari Daivari.

"Hi Josh Nason! After last week's #AEWRampage reported its highest viewership since April, we would like to extend an invite to you to join the #TrustBusters! We want to level you up financially so we can get you the laser treatments for that gummy smile! I know a dentist!"

Ari Daivari @AriyaDaivari Josh Nason @JoshNason It's 2022 and AEW is pushing a faction of Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, Slim J and Sonny Kiss to close a national TV show.



Only time will tell if the Trustbusters will emerge as one of the major factions in AEW in the future.

