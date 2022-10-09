Michael Cole namedrops a major AEW star during WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE commentator Michael Cole recently mentioned current AEW star Jake Hager during the Extreme Rules event.

Ronda Rousey battled Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. Cole mentioned the former Jack Swagger in reference to his own Extreme contest against Randy Orton.

In 2010, Swagger defended his World Heavyweight Championship against The Viper in an Extreme Rules match. He retained his title with a Gutwrench Powerbomb but received two RKOs post-match as Orton walked away with the last laugh.

Hager departed WWE in 2017 and had a stint in MMA with Bellator. He is currently notably featured as a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society in AEW. He has been signed with the promotion since 2019.

He has spent almost the entirety of his AEW career as the hired muscle for Chris Jericho, serving in the Inner Circle before the JAS was formed.

In tonight's Extreme Rules bout, a new champion was crowned. Ronda Rousey earned the win to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship after a brutal encounter with Liv Morgan. Morgan refused to submit, instead passing out and forcing the referee to call for a stoppage.

