Michael Cole Namedrops AEW Star During WWE Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris saw a highly captivating bout between the past and present of the Stamford-based promotion. Amid the fast-paced action, veteran commentator Michael Cope name-dropped a current AEW star after witnessing a spot that resonated with him in the company.The aforementioned star, who is a current member of The Death Riders in AEW, is Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE. At the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, Logan Paul and John Cena squared off in a marquee singles match. It was a thrilling experience as the Maverick had one of the most significant opportunities of his thriving wrestling career.During the match, Paul had pushed Cena into one of the ring's corners. He then charged towards the Never Seen 17 and delivered a running uppercut. At that moment, Michael Cole said that Paul's move looked similar to the popular uppercuts that former superstar, Cesaro, used as part of his arsenal in WWE.&quot;Big uppercut, running uppercut, a Cesaro like uppercut from Logan Paul.&quot;Cesaro had been regarded as a top WWE Superstar with huge potential. Despite having every tool in the box to become a main eventer and winning major accolades, the Swiss Superman was never able to reach for the brass ring. This led to his departure from the company in 2021 and his joining AEW in 2022.On the other hand, the blockbuster contest between John Cena and Logan Paul lived up to its hype and expectations. The final moments of the match saw Cena deliver the Attitude Adjustment on The Maverick to score the pinfall, which became his 99th PLE victory in World Wrestling Entertainment.As for Claudio Castagnoli, it was a rare occasion for his name to be mentioned on live television by Michael Cole. It remains to be seen whether this could lead to a return to promotion in the future.