Michael Cole Namedrops AEW Star During WWE Clash in Paris 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 31, 2025 21:10 GMT
Michael Cole is a veteran WWE commentator (Image via Michael Cole
Michael Cole is a veteran WWE commentator (Image via Michael Cole's X)

WWE Clash in Paris saw a highly captivating bout between the past and present of the Stamford-based promotion. Amid the fast-paced action, veteran commentator Michael Cope name-dropped a current AEW star after witnessing a spot that resonated with him in the company.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is a current member of The Death Riders in AEW, is Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE. At the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, Logan Paul and John Cena squared off in a marquee singles match. It was a thrilling experience as the Maverick had one of the most significant opportunities of his thriving wrestling career.

During the match, Paul had pushed Cena into one of the ring's corners. He then charged towards the Never Seen 17 and delivered a running uppercut. At that moment, Michael Cole said that Paul's move looked similar to the popular uppercuts that former superstar, Cesaro, used as part of his arsenal in WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Big uppercut, running uppercut, a Cesaro like uppercut from Logan Paul."

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Cesaro had been regarded as a top WWE Superstar with huge potential. Despite having every tool in the box to become a main eventer and winning major accolades, the Swiss Superman was never able to reach for the brass ring. This led to his departure from the company in 2021 and his joining AEW in 2022.

On the other hand, the blockbuster contest between John Cena and Logan Paul lived up to its hype and expectations. The final moments of the match saw Cena deliver the Attitude Adjustment on The Maverick to score the pinfall, which became his 99th PLE victory in World Wrestling Entertainment.

As for Claudio Castagnoli, it was a rare occasion for his name to be mentioned on live television by Michael Cole. It remains to be seen whether this could lead to a return to promotion in the future.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications