  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Michael Cole
  • Michael Cole namedrops major AEW name ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Michael Cole namedrops major AEW name ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Aug 02, 2025 03:11 GMT
Michael Cole is a long-time WWE Commentator [Photo courtesy of WWE
Michael Cole is a long-time WWE Commentator [Photo courtesy of WWE and AEW's Official Websites]

Michael Cole has recently brought up a popular AEW name ahead of WWE SummerSlam this weekend. He spoke about their history together, mentioning how he played a significant role in his career.

Ad

Taz started as one of the most dominant wrestlers in wrestling. He was an ECW icon and earned the moniker as the 'Human Suplex Machine' for his work in the ring. Following his retirement from in-ring competition, he pursued a role as a color commentator, and did so for a few years in WWE. He has been with AEW since 2019.

During an interview with WFAN ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Michael Cole brought up all his partners at the commentary desk over the years. He then revealed that his favorite partner of all time was Taz. He talked about their time working together and how, at the time, he felt they were the best in the business.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And then, for me, I've had a lot of great partners over the years. You know, JBL was a great one, Cory Graves, Pat McAfee, but to me, my favorite partner of all time was Taz. Taz and I really you know, took over SmackDown, under the tutelage of Paul Heyman, and to me became the best announce team in the business."
Ad
Ad

Taz responds to Michael Cole

A few hours after clips of Cole's interview surfaced, the AEW veteran sent out a message to his former partner. He took to X/Twitter to thank him for the kind words and agreed with his sentiments.

Michael Cole has always referenced the Human Suplex Machine on the commentary desk. He did so last month, comparing JC Mateo to him. Despite being in rival companies, their bond has remained strong, and Cole considers him a major part of his career.

Ad
"Thank you brother…same.@MichaelCole," said Taz.
Ad

Taz currently holds a significant role in AEW, serving as part of the commentary desk for Dynamite and the company's pay-per-views. He remains a well-respected member of the industry.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications