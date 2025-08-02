Michael Cole namedrops major AEW name ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Michael Cole has recently brought up a popular AEW name ahead of WWE SummerSlam this weekend. He spoke about their history together, mentioning how he played a significant role in his career.Taz started as one of the most dominant wrestlers in wrestling. He was an ECW icon and earned the moniker as the 'Human Suplex Machine' for his work in the ring. Following his retirement from in-ring competition, he pursued a role as a color commentator, and did so for a few years in WWE. He has been with AEW since 2019.During an interview with WFAN ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Michael Cole brought up all his partners at the commentary desk over the years. He then revealed that his favorite partner of all time was Taz. He talked about their time working together and how, at the time, he felt they were the best in the business.&quot;And then, for me, I've had a lot of great partners over the years. You know, JBL was a great one, Cory Graves, Pat McAfee, but to me, my favorite partner of all time was Taz. Taz and I really you know, took over SmackDown, under the tutelage of Paul Heyman, and to me became the best announce team in the business.&quot;Taz responds to Michael ColeA few hours after clips of Cole's interview surfaced, the AEW veteran sent out a message to his former partner. He took to X/Twitter to thank him for the kind words and agreed with his sentiments.Michael Cole has always referenced the Human Suplex Machine on the commentary desk. He did so last month, comparing JC Mateo to him. Despite being in rival companies, their bond has remained strong, and Cole considers him a major part of his career.&quot;Thank you brother…same.@MichaelCole,&quot; said Taz.Taz currently holds a significant role in AEW, serving as part of the commentary desk for Dynamite and the company's pay-per-views. He remains a well-respected member of the industry. If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.