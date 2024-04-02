Michael Cole namedrops top AEW star on WWE RAW

Michael Cole referenced a top AEW star on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The talent in question is Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

The Swiss Superman signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2011 after a prolific career in the independent scene. Despite gaining a massive fan following and the admiration of his peers and veterans, the former Cesaro never managed to become a top star in WWE.

Castagnoli parted ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut in February 2022, following which he made a blockbuster debut in AEW at the Forbidden Door event on June 26 as Zack Sabre Jr.'s mystery opponent. The King of Swing has been featured as a prominent name in the Tony Khan-led company, where he is a member of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta.

The former United States Champion was recently namedropped on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Michael Cole alluded to Castagnoli as a former winner of the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in reference to a singles match between Ricochet and Ivar.

Both men will compete in this year's edition of the Battle Royal on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania XL. As noted by Cole, Castagnoli was the first WWE Superstar to lift the André the Giant Memorial Trophy at WrestleMania 30 by chucking Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) over the top rope.

The former ROH World Champion was seen in action on the March 30, 2024 edition of AEW Collision where he teamed up with Bryan Danielson and Katsuyori Shibata to defeat Lance Archer and The Righteous.

