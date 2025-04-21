Michael Cole references Sasha Banks during WWE WrestleMania 41; AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone directly mentioned

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) was referenced by Michael Cole tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. One of her matches was mentioned on the commentary desk.

The CEO had a remarkable run in WWE a few years ago. She is a six-time Women's Champion and has been featured in several blockbuster feuds and matches throughout her ten years with the company. She has shown success wherever she goes, as in the years that followed, she won major titles in NJPW and AEW.

The opening contest of Night Two of WrestleMania 41 featured a Triple Threat match between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. During Belair's entrance, Michael Cole reflected on 2021, mentioning that at WrestleMania 37 Night One, she competed in the main event against Sasha Banks. The Boss ended up dropping her SmackDown Women's title to Bianca that night.

Tonight, Bianca had a chance to become a champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, she came up short, as it was IYO SKY who came out of nowhere to hit her finisher and score the pinfall. Despite another disappointment tonight, she will always remember her match with Sasha Banks a few years ago, as that was one of her biggest career achievements.

