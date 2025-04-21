  • home icon
  • Michael Cole references Sasha Banks during WWE WrestleMania 41; AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone directly mentioned

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 21, 2025 00:14 GMT
Mercedes Mon&eacute; is a triple crown champion in AEW [Photos courtesy of AEW Official Website and wwe.com]
Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) was referenced by Michael Cole tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. One of her matches was mentioned on the commentary desk.

The CEO had a remarkable run in WWE a few years ago. She is a six-time Women's Champion and has been featured in several blockbuster feuds and matches throughout her ten years with the company. She has shown success wherever she goes, as in the years that followed, she won major titles in NJPW and AEW.

The opening contest of Night Two of WrestleMania 41 featured a Triple Threat match between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. During Belair's entrance, Michael Cole reflected on 2021, mentioning that at WrestleMania 37 Night One, she competed in the main event against Sasha Banks. The Boss ended up dropping her SmackDown Women's title to Bianca that night.

Tonight, Bianca had a chance to become a champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, she came up short, as it was IYO SKY who came out of nowhere to hit her finisher and score the pinfall. Despite another disappointment tonight, she will always remember her match with Sasha Banks a few years ago, as that was one of her biggest career achievements.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
