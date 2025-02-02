  • home icon
  Michael Cole suddenly namedrops top AEW star at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Michael Cole suddenly namedrops top AEW star at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 02, 2025 01:31 GMT
Royal Rumble 2025 is taking place tonight
Royal Rumble 2025 is taking place tonight [photo: wwe.com and WWE's Official YouTube Channel]

A popular AEW star was namedropped during WWE Royal Rumble 2025 by Michael Cole. He did so during the entrances of some superstars in action during the night.

Adam Cole had a stint on the Stamford-based promotion from 2017 to 2021, but he spent all of this on the NXT brand, as he remains the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history.

Legendary commentator Michael Cole namedropped the Panama City Playboy during DIY's entrance for their two-out-of-three falls match for the WWE Tag Team Title. He brought up how Johnny Gargano was no stranger to matches of the sort, as he had a match with Adam Cole back in 2019 at NXT Takeover: New York. He ended up winning this contest and capturing his first world title.

The two had a great rivalry at the time and had a trifecta of matches. The current AEW star was able to get back at him by winning the title two months later at Takeover XXV. Their tiebreaker came at NXT Takeover: Toronto in August 2019, in another two-out-of-three falls match. This ended up being one of the monumental wins for the AEW star in his record-setting break.

The two put on one of the greatest feuds on the brand till today, but it seems that a rematch may not happen anytime soon, with Adam Cole now being in AEW.

Edited by Debottam Saha
