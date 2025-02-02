Michael Cole suddenly namedrops top AEW star at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

A popular AEW star was namedropped during WWE Royal Rumble 2025 by Michael Cole. He did so during the entrances of some superstars in action during the night.

Adam Cole had a stint on the Stamford-based promotion from 2017 to 2021, but he spent all of this on the NXT brand, as he remains the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history.

Legendary commentator Michael Cole namedropped the Panama City Playboy during DIY's entrance for their two-out-of-three falls match for the WWE Tag Team Title. He brought up how Johnny Gargano was no stranger to matches of the sort, as he had a match with Adam Cole back in 2019 at NXT Takeover: New York. He ended up winning this contest and capturing his first world title.

The two had a great rivalry at the time and had a trifecta of matches. The current AEW star was able to get back at him by winning the title two months later at Takeover XXV. Their tiebreaker came at NXT Takeover: Toronto in August 2019, in another two-out-of-three falls match. This ended up being one of the monumental wins for the AEW star in his record-setting break.

The two put on one of the greatest feuds on the brand till today, but it seems that a rematch may not happen anytime soon, with Adam Cole now being in AEW.

