Mick Foley congratulates popular AEW star on recent success

New AEW star, Danhausen, has been earning all of the plaudits after making his debut at Beach Break.

Having been linked to AEW for months ahead of his arrival, the random cameo during the Lights Out main event between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole marked his "very evil" debut, where he supposedly put a curse on Cole, so that he would lose the match.

The comedic character has captivated fans, carving his niche in wrestling by spoofing other supernatural wrestling characters like Kane and The Undertaker.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer and fellow character specialist Mick Foley offered his congratulatory comments on the recent rise of the demonic talk-show host.

"A little late to the party here - but just wanted to congratulate my friend @DanhausenAD on his recent successes. Sometimes good things happen to very good, very evil people," Foley wrote.

Danhausen made another appearance tonight on Dynamite, appearing ringside with Cassidy for the match between Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" one once more attempted to sway the result by cursing Moxley.

The attempted curse was apparently inconsequential as Moxley picked up the win before confronting Bryan Danielson.

The AEW star appreciated the WWE legend's comments

As a legend of the business, Mick Foley's endorsement speaks of the degree of talent possessed by Danhausen. The former himself earned a reputation for crafting his characters, coming up with Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and Mankind personas to great success.

Therefore it comes as no surprise that Danhausen was delighted to receive the praise and made sure to show his gratitude for the former WWE Champion.

This isn't the first time Foley has had high praise for the newcomer, with the hardcore legend previously applauding his character work and dedication and how he organically got over with the fans.

