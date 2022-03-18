×
"Long may you reign!"- WWE legend congratulates Thunder Rosa on winning AEW Women's Championship

La Mera Mera is the new Women's Champion!
Sidharth Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Mar 18, 2022 04:39 AM IST
WWE legend Mick Foley recently took to Twitter to congratulate Thunder Rosa on becoming the new AEW Women's Champion this Wednesday night.

In the main event of the St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of Dynamite, Rosa finally fulfilled her prophecy after dethroning Dr. Britt Baker in a steel cage match. From thumbtacks to steel chairs, the two foes used every possible offensive weapon in their arsenal to annihilate one another.

Baker and Rosa gave a reminiscent of their bloodshed Unsanctioned Lights Out match at last year's St. Patrick's Day Slam. It was a sight to behold as the two women continued to fight with blood-soaked foreheads and hairs. In the end, La Mera Mera delivered her finishing Fire Thunder Driver maneuver to the resident dentist on thumbtacks to pick up the win.

Thunder Rosa's career-defining moment has received critical acclaim and praise from the entire wrestling world. The latest to do so is WWE veteran Mick Foley. The former GM of RAW congratulated Rosa and said she rightfully deserved it:

"THUNDER! Congratulations @thunderrosa22 on your hard-fought and well deserved @AEW Women’s World Championship title win. Long may you reign!" Mick Foley tweeted.

Thunder Rosa acknowledged Foley's appreciation tweet by replying, "I love you mick."

You can check out Mick Foley's tweet here.

NEW #AEW Women’s World Champion @thunderrosa22! https://t.co/dFKiwiIdUR

Rosa ended Baker's 290-day title reign. The second-longest reign, only behind Hikaru Shida's longest reign of 372 days.

Throughout her illustrious run with the title, AEW's resident dentist defended against top names like Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander and Tay Conti, to name a few.

What's next for the new AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa?

Tenemos nueva campeona 🏆 #ANDNEW @thunderrosa22 is the 5th AEW Women’s World Champion! https://t.co/EJLpGw64Jc

Thunder Rosa will now embark on her first reign as the Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see which women dare to step up against La Mera Mera.

Given the overstacked women's roster, Rosa will certainly not be short of formidable challengers. Moreover, with Baker-Rosa currently tied at 2-2, the company could also book a rubber match between the two women down the road.

Are you happy with Thunder Rosa's title win? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell
