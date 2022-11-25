Mick Foley expresses a burning desire to get in the ring with prominent stars from WWE and AEW

WWE legend Mick Foley has named a number of the industry's brightest stars as performers he would like to work with if he ever got back into the ring, with AEW star Darby Allin and former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet being highlighted.

The Hardcore Legend's career came to an end in 2012 as he was no longer cleared to wrestle after taking decades' worth of severe punishment that resulted in many life-altering injuries.

Because of this, Foley has unfortunately missed out on being able to have one last run with the generation that came after his retirement, something that the likes of Ric Flair, Sting, and Ricky Steamboat have all had the pleasure of doing in recent years.

But if Mick Foley were to lace up his leopard print boots again, who would he like to face? Speaking on his Foley is Pod podcast, Foley stated that some of his best matches came against opponents with different styles to his before using AEW's Darby Allin and WWE's Ricochet as examples:

"And I always liked working with people who had polar opposite styles of mine, so somebody like Darby Allin and Ricochet." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Given that Mick Foley hasn't wrestled an official match since the 2012 Royal Rumble, it's unlikely he will ever be in any condition to wrestle again. But as the old saying goes in professional wrestling: never say never.

Darby Allin has taken Mick Foley's hardcore style to another level in AEW

A lot has changed in the ten years since Mick Foley retired, especially in the world of hardcore wrestling, where many performers have taken their level of violence to new heights.

One of those people is Darby Allin, who has wowed AEW fans around the world with his death-defying stunts and his seeming inability to feel any pain at all.

If Darby Allin and Mick Foley ever get in the ring together, it is very likely that at least one, if not both men, would end up in the hospital, especially with the fact that Allin doesn't seem to be letting up as his career goes on.

