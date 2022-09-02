"Willing to go anywhere and work any style" - Mick Foley names former real-life rival as his male MVP of pro-wrestling

WWE legend Mick Foley has picked Jon Moxley as his male MVP of pro wrestling.

Foley was crucial to the success of the Stamford-based promotion during the Attitude era in the early 1990s and late 2000s. He has also been actively involved in the wrestling industry as the company's ambassador after his in-ring retirement in 2012.

As far as his relationship with Jon Moxley is concerned, he got into an online feud with the then Dean Ambrose the same year after the latter brought Mick Foley's children into the fold because of a misunderstanding.

On a recent episode of Foley is Pod podcast, the Hardcore Legend named Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, as his male MVP of pro wrestling. He pointed to the current AEW World Champion's versatility as a remarkable strength.

"I would say Moxley is my MVP at this point in the year. Just for what his presence on TV has meant. Coming back from rehabilitation and willing to go anywhere and work any style. That reminds me of the Harley Races, the traveling champion of old. I would put Moxley up there as my male MVP," Foley said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

PRIMETIMETALK™ @primetimetalktv



#JonMoxley #AEWDynamite The champ doesn't hold back in the ring or on the mic The champ doesn't hold back in the ring or on the mic 🔥 #JonMoxley #AEWDynamite https://t.co/CYhFAh6iDY

WWE legend Mick Foley also named his female MVP of pro-wrestling

In the same podcast, Mick Foley voted former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch as his female MVP of pro wrestling.

Despite The Man currently being injured, the Hall of Famer hailed her consistency in delivering top-notch segments weekly.

"Becky Lynch at this point is my female MVP. She's not going to probably return before the end of the year, I don't know. Even if she doesn't return before the end of the year, I think what she did on a weekly basis was just so impressive that she gets my nod. Not just because she's a good friend and cites me as an inspiration, just because she did amazing stuff," Foley said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Becky Lynch merch bit.ly/3AdiyFb

#WWE #BeckyLynch The Man's Road To #WrestleMania was one filled with obstacles. Not only did Becky have to defeat 30 other women to win the Royal Rumble but she also had to fight against The Authority for her spot in the mainevent!Becky Lynch merch The Man's Road To #WrestleMania was one filled with obstacles. Not only did Becky have to defeat 30 other women to win the Royal Rumble but she also had to fight against The Authority for her spot in the mainevent!Becky Lynch merch➡️bit.ly/3AdiyFb#WWE #BeckyLynch https://t.co/40bI5psIuA

Lynch is currently suffering from a shoulder injury which could see her not wrestle for the rest of the year. She picked it up during her match against Bianca Belar at SummerSlam.

Sportskeeda community wishes Lynch a speedy and full recovery.

Who is your MVP of pro wrestling? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy