AEW Dynamite's main-event was hellacious with a combination of shattered windshields, blood spilling, and a little bit of fun. Both Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz brought a lot of fire with them as they tore up the parking lot.

Both teams went back and forth using cars as weapons. But it was Orange Cassidy who helped Best Friends score the win over Santana & Ortiz.

The match didn't go unnoticed after it was said and done as it garnered from none other than Mick Foley himself.

Mick Foley praises World Class Brawl on AEW Dynamite

Mick Foley praised all four men for their work in the Parking Lot Brawl.

WORLD CLASS BRAWL on @AEWonTNT



All four of these guys should be commended for that amazing #ParkingLotBrawl - but they’re going to be feeling that one for a while!



Well done @trentylocks @SexyChuckieT @Santana_Proud @Ortiz_Powerful — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2020

Mick Foley further stated that the match was outstanding, and he always wanted to have one just like it. He said:

"There's always one thing I wanted to do. I always wanted to have a big match in the parking lot, maybe on a PPV. I remember pitching the idea for me and Vader, in particular, at the Omni."

Mick Foley gave the match a "two thumbs way up" and said that the match was well done. It seems that The Hardcore enjoyed the match for what it was and wished he had one like it.

Fans who watched the AEW Dynamite main-event probably saw Trent's Mom Sue as she arrived in her mini-van to pick up her son, Chucky T and Orange Cassidy. Sue got the last laugh as she ended Dynamite with a one-finger salute towards Santana & Ortiz.

