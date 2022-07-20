"Remarkable" - Mick Foley lavishes praise on top AEW star for their multi-lingual promo skills

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to Twitter to heap praise on former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's ability to cut a promo in near-perfect Japanese.

After winning the NJPW G1 Climax in 2016, Omega cut a promo to the fans in attendance where he switched from speaking English to speaking in Japanese. The Cleaner is fluent in Japanese because of his time spent living in Japan.

The promo recently resurfaced on social media, causing Foley to stumble across it. The hardcore legend watched it and was amazed at how effortless it was for Omega to switch between the two languages:

"Watching @KennyOmegamanX cut this promo in Japanese is remarkable. It shouldn‘t be - because so many foreign wrestlers speak at least some English - but it is. To the best of my knowledge - correct me if I’m wrong - no US (or Canadian) wrestler has spoken Japanese this well."

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



It shouldn‘t be - because so many foreign wrestlers speak at least some English - but it is.



To the best of my knowledge - correct me if I’m wrong - no US (or Canadian) wrestler has spoken Japanese this well. Danny @BroomMega Anywho, @KennyOmegamanX cutting a promo in Japanese. Anywho, @KennyOmegamanX cutting a promo in Japanese. https://t.co/5121XMPWuu Watching @KennyOmegamanX cut this promo in Japanese is remarkable.It shouldn‘t be - because so many foreign wrestlers speak at least some English - but it is.To the best of my knowledge - correct me if I’m wrong - no US (or Canadian) wrestler has spoken Japanese this well. twitter.com/BroomMega/stat… Watching @KennyOmegamanX cut this promo in Japanese is remarkable.It shouldn‘t be - because so many foreign wrestlers speak at least some English - but it is. To the best of my knowledge - correct me if I’m wrong - no US (or Canadian) wrestler has spoken Japanese this well. twitter.com/BroomMega/stat…

The promo showed Omega telling the Japanese audience that due to him being a heel, he decided that he didn't want to speak the native tongue, even though he was fluent in the language.

What did you think of the promo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

Mick Foley has his own iconic legacy in Japan

Despite not being fluent in Japanese, Mick Foley has left a lasting legacy in Japan that is certainly hard to top. Before his time as Mankind in WWE, Cactus Jack was terrorizing the wrestling world with a level of brutality, the likes of which have often been imitated but never duplicated.

The highlight of his time in Japan was the now infamous "King of the Deathmatch" tournament for IWA Japan in 1995, a tournament which Cactus Jack won.

Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro

Warning: graphic “He wants to play rough…He wants to walk up to the tree and take a bite out of the baddest apple of them all? Well, Terry Funk, the taste…WILL MAKE YOU SICK!” ~Cactus Jack (IWA Japan • 1995) ☠️Warning: graphic “He wants to play rough…He wants to walk up to the tree and take a bite out of the baddest apple of them all? Well, Terry Funk, the taste…WILL MAKE YOU SICK!” ~Cactus Jack (IWA Japan • 1995) ☠️🌵 ⚠️ Warning: graphic https://t.co/RTdeQj1A3e

He defeated former Fabulous Freebird Terry Gordy in a "Barbed Wire Baseball Bat and Thumbtacks" match in the first round, before beating Shoji Nakamaki in a "Barbed Wire Board and Spike Nail" match in the semi-finals.

This all led to the final against long-time friend Terry Funk, where the two competed in a "No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Deathmatch."

Foley won, becoming known for the rest of his career by Japanese and American fans as the "King of the Deathmatch," a title that he still holds dear to his heart to this day.

Are you a fan of Mick Foley's deathmatches? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far