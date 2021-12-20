×
"She's somebody that lives, breaths wrestling" – Mick Foley heaps praise on top AEW star, compares to Ric Flair

Mick Foley had a lot of good things to say about Thunder Rosa
Modified Dec 20, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Mick Foley recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he had a lot of good things to say about AEW star Thunder Rosa. During his talk with Mark Henry and Dave LaGreca, Foley called Rosa special and compared her to two veteran wrestlers:

"She strikes me as one of those really rare people who feels it every time she’s hitting the ring, and I mean, I’d like to say I felt it every time. I didn’t. Ric Flair did, Terry Funk did, and it’s a short list but she’s somebody that just like, oh man, lives, breaths wrestling, and she’s a super cool person."

Being compared to Ric Flair and Terry Funk is no small matter. Both wrestlers laid the foundation for what wrestling is today. They even shared an accolade for Feud of the Year (1989).

Foley has worked closely with Funk and wrestled both men in the past. Foley himself is a WWE Hall of Famer, so Thunder Rosa is being watched very closely by an icon of the wrestling industry.

Thunder Rosa could become the first AEW TBS Woman's Champion

Thunder Rosa will face Jade Cargill in the semi-finals of the AEW TBS Women's Championship tournament. While Cargill has been on a dominant run, Rosa has fought hard to secure her spot.

Rosa had one of the most acclaimed matches against Britt Baker this year. While Baker received more praise after the match, Rosa still contributed to how it ended, even picking up the win.

Thunder Rosa isn't only a fan favorite but also a marvelous champion. Rosa has held many titles in independent promotions, and picking up the TBS title could be her first big championship.

