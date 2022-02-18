"You're embarrassing yourself"- Top AEW Champion responds to Mick Foley's Tweet after Dynamite

Mick Foley recently took to Twitter to express his displeasure about the finish to Thunder Rosa and Mercedez Martinez's match.

The two stars faced each other in a No Disqualification match. The match itself was well received by fans, especially with Martinez's spider-suplex spot. However, after Thunder Rosa took the win, AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Co. came to the ring.

The team initially tried to get Martinez to attack Thunder Rosa, but after not going through with it, she was attacked alongside her opponent. In his Tweet, Mick Foley believes that Baker is jealous. This prompted a response from the champion, who accused Foley of embaressing himself.

Baker's attack on Martinez might end up resulting in her joining sides with her long-time enemy. On the other hand, AEW might just be building up to Britt Baker losing her championship to Thunder Rosa.

Mick Foley was one of the wrestling personalities who took to Twitter to praise Keith Lee's debut

Keith Lee's debut last week on AEW Dynamite excited the wrestling world. Lee was a fan favorite in NXT and held both the NXT and North American Championships at once. The star was no small deal, but his debut on the main roster ended up being poorly received.

Many fans and wrestlers alike took to Twitter and other social media to praise the debut. Mick Foley was one of the wrestlers who shared his feelings on The Limitless One's epic emergence.

Keith Lee has officially qualified for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. The star has already proclaimed his eventual victory during Dynamite.

Lee could be the first star to walk into AEW and immediately win a championship. If the fan and wrestler reaction informs the higher-ups of anything, it's that Keith Lee is a megastar.

What did you think of Keith Lee's debut in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

