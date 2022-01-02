"There'd be tears falling" – WWE Hall of Famer would have loved to wrestle AEW star Darby Allin

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was recently a guest on AEW star Thunder Rosa's YouTube channel. The duo chatted over tacos, and Foley revealed which AEW star he would've loved to wrestle with when he was in his prime.

The name that immediately jumped out at Mick Foley was former TNT Champion Darby Allin. Foley said he and Allin could've had a special match, where fans in attendance would be fearing for Darby's life:

"Darby Allin. If I could've gotten my hands on Darby – the one thing I say, sometimes it’s missing, and I guess, a knock on Mr. McMahon. He wants every heel to look like they’re trying to win at every moment. He’s real big on covers after everything. That’s great for some people. But Abdullah The Butcher didn’t go for covers. He looked like he was there to end your life. So, sometimes what’s missing is that aspect that the babyface is not fighting for a win, he’s literally fighting for his life."

"I think that’s one of the things missing there. It’s another one, you can’t overdo it. You can’t have five matches like that. But if you had one certifiable madman, you know, I’d like to think that in my prime if I had a guy like Darby Allin, I’d be looking out, and then there’d be tears falling as people fear for his life. Then you try to put that person in a world of hurt and hate, and then have them fight their way out of it." (H/T - Fightful)

Darby Allin faced Anthony Bowens on AEW Rampage

Earlier this week on AEW Rampage, Darby Allin wrestled Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. Bowens gave Allin a tough fight, but the former TNT Champion eventually got the win, ending the year strong.

After the match, Andrade El Idolo's music hit, possibly hinting at a new rivalry for Darby Allin and Sting. While Sting and Darby were distracted by Andrade, Bowens and Caster of The Acclaimed laid them out.

