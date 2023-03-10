Mick Foley says AEW star "would've been happier" if he had followed his advice before the Undertaker match

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently shared his thoughts on AEW star WrestleMania's match against The Undertaker. CM Punk faced The Phenom in a highly anticipated match in 2013, which was not the main event.

CM Punk was never able to headline WrestleMania during his WWE tenure, despite being a top performer and holding the WWE Championship for 434 days.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Mick Foley, a former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer, shared his thoughts on the AEW star's disappointment and how it could have been avoided.

Foley said that if Punk had approached his WrestleMania match with The Undertaker differently, he may still be with WWE today:

"And I told him. I said, 'Phil, you decide the main event. The fans decide.' I think Edge and I [at WrestleMania 22] had a right to say we had the match of the night in 2006 and by no means, shape, or form were we advertised as the main event, You go out there, and you try to steal the show. And in wrestling and life, we do get to decide what our own great moments are. And so I think if Phil would've been able to do that, he would've been happier," Foley said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

CM Punk left WWE in 2014, citing a multitude of issues, including creative differences and health concerns. He took a break from the wrestling industry before resurfacing in AEW in 2021.

AEW star Chris Jericho talks about CM Punk's aspirations to main event WrestleMania

CM Punk had an impressive WWE career, which included a record-breaking WWE Championship reign. However, Punk was passed over several times for the main event spot at WrestleMania.

On his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed Punk's desire to headline WrestleMania. Jericho mentioned that he tried to console the former WWE Champion, telling him that his match with The Undertaker was a main event on any WrestleMania:

“He always had a problem with that, and I even said to him, ‘Dude, like once again, I was in the main event but you had a match with Undertaker. I mean, that’s a main event on any WrestleMania!' And he goes, ‘You’re on last, you can't tell me any differently, you don’t know how I feel, you were in the main event.’ I was like okay.” (00:35)

At WrestleMania 28, the former AEW World Champion and Chris Jericho faced each other for the WWE Championship where both superstars put on an incredible match.

