"Put Tony Khan in a bad situation" - WWE Hall of Famer says CM Punk's infamous tirade at media scrum was 'disastrous' for AEW's reputation 

WWE legend Mick Foley believes CM Punk made things difficult for Tony Khan with his comments at the AEW All Out media scrum.

Punk won the AEW World Championship at the pay-per-view, but his win was overshadowed by the controversy that followed. Punk targeted Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the Elite with his comments at the media scrum. There was also a backstage altercation between the former WWE Superstar and the Elite following the press conference.

Speaking on an episode of his podcast, the hardcore legend labeled the AEW star's actions "disastrous."

“Anything that takes away from the joy and this prestige of winning that title is counterproductive. So if Punk is on camera and he’s not filled with joy, and he’s letting bitterness and anger come out, I think that detracts from the title. Everything Punk did was disastrous because it put Tony Khan in a bad position. Punk I believe was hurt and would have probably been out. It put a lot of eyeballs on the product the next night. That’s a given. It was just really unfortunate. You don’t want to see that side of your superstars.” (h/t - Wrestling News)

He also felt that making those comments after the title win was not a wise act.

I didn’t see Punk’s promo in its entirety, but it put Tony Khan in a bad position. There’s a time and a place to maybe play with emotions, and if you have something substantial that can make people feel strange in their gut, but not after a title win. I just didn’t like seeing it.” (h/t - Wrestling News)

Mick Foley further elaborated on the CM Punk, AEW situation

The 57-year-old rolled back the time to recall when he defeated the Rock for the WWE title in 1999.

In the same podcast, Foley also explained that despite his real-life heat with the Brahma Bull, he would not have done anything similar to what the AEW star did.

“I know when I held that title aloft when I beat this guy (The Rock) for the WWE title, I never thought I was a WWE title guy. So I never based my career on it the way that a lot of people have, but I remember that feeling of just utter joy. I moved pretty good for a big guy when I ran my two or three laps around there and then gave it the impromptu promo. I can’t imagine going backstage and being angry or bitter or taking the joy out of the experience for our fans. (h/t - Wrestling News)

Mick Foley has had three different spells with WWE, which finally came to an end in 2012. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame the following year.

