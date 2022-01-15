Mickie James comments on interest from Tony Khan's AEW

Mickie James recently spoke about whether or not AEW had expressed an interest in signing her. Since the company's inception, Tony Khan's promotion has been keen to recruit established names and grow it's roster.

The reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion has been making the rounds on social media lately as WWE recently announced James as one of the entrants of the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. AEW is the only major promotion where the 42-year-old hasn't worked.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Mickie James stated that All Elite Wrestling has never reached out to her. James believes the company knew that she would be more inclined to work with her husband in NWA and do the Empowerrr show:

“I never was like, technically reached out by AEW," said James. "I think they all knew that I was going to work with my husband at NWA. And I really wanted to do this women’s show. (...) My history with Impact too. (...) even with Empowerrr, I was able to kind of bridge some of those gaps and make relationships happen." (H/T to WrestlingNews.co)

James admitted that she would have loved to face some of the AEW talents, but her history with previous promotions meant she didn't never jumped over.

Mickie James wants to get in the ring with AEW star Serena Deeb

The former WWE Superstar may not have received an offer from AEW, but she has teased a match with Serena Deeb.

The two women recently exchanged tweets and hinted at a potential match in the future. James and Deeb have faced each other in the past, so a renewed rivalry between the two in would be intriguing and raise the bar for the women's division.

