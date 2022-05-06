Mickie James praises the AEW Dynamite match between two ex-WWE stars 

Former WWE and IMPACT women's champion Mickie James shared her high praise for the main event of AEW Dynamite last night.

Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedes Martinez squared off to unify the interim and Women's World Champion titles. Earlier, Martinez captured the interim title at the beginning of May at Supercard of Honor, defeating AEW Dark regular Willow Nightingale.

Purrazzo defeated WWE-bound champ Rok-C back in January and added the ROH women's title to her AAA Reina de Reinas title.

Mickie James, a pioneer of modern women's wrestling and former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling women's champ in her own right, spoke highly of the match as she posted to Twitter:

Y'all know it really pains me to put over @DeonnaPurrazzo ever. But I must take a moment to 👏 & say. Last night #TheMainEvent vs. @RealMMartinez was f'n incredible! So well deserved for you both & over delivered! Congrats Champ!! I LOVE to see it! My heart♥️ is 😊. 👏💐 🙌

James referred to her time as a bitter rival opposite Purrazzo in IMPACT Wrestling. They clashed against one another for the Knockout world title held by Purrazzo, earlier James dethroned Virtuosa at Bound for Glory in 2021. They renewed their acquaintance at IMPACT Hard to Kill in 2022, brawling in a Texas Deathmatch for the title again.

Another IMPACT Wrestling star made their debut on AEW Dynamite

Another IMPACT Wrestling star, W Morrissey, made his AEW debut during Dynamite. He came out as a mystery opponent standing opposite Wardlow.

The Wardog has drawn the ire of his employer, MJF, as he signaled his intentions to continue on his own following the AEW Revolution. Friedman has since made it his mission to destroy Wardlow's prospects in the promotion, either by banning him from being booked or hiring mercenaries to take him out.

Prior to last night, Wardlow had faced Butcher and Lance Archer in the singles competition. After outlasting both opponents, Wardlow's third was withheld as a secret by MJF, albeit with a telling hint.

Morrissey didn't do enough to keep Mr Mayhem down as he secured yet another win. Afterwards, MJF declared that they would stand in the ring together once more, the following week on Dynamite.

