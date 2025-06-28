Mike Bailey takes a subtle dig at 2-time champion after AEW announces blockbuster match

The first two weeks of July are set to be huge for AEW, with multiple huge shows lined up for the first half of the month. The promotion is set to host its biggest show of the year, All In Texas, on July 12, 2025, at the Globe Life Field. Before the huge PPV, though, the promotion is set to hold a massive episode of Dynamite.

AEW is set to host its 300th edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, and some huge matches have been announced for the event. The number two spot in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In is up for grabs in a fatal four-way between Brody King, MJF, Anthony Bowens, and AR Fox.

Three-time TNA X Division champion Mike Bailey recently took to X (fka Twitter) and took a subtle dig at the former AEW World Champion after the match was announced. Bailey reacted, stating it's an awesome opportunity for three top-tier professional wrestlers. That appears to be a dig at MJF, whose Hurt Syndicate stable took out Bailey and his partner just after their match at this week's Dynamite.

"This is an awesome match! Can't wait! Awesome opportunity for 3 amazing top tier professional wrestlers. Lfg. 🔥🔥🔥'' he posted.

AEW's All In Texas is shaping up to be a blockbuster event

So far, five matches have been announced for AEW's PPV in Texas. Two Casino Gauntlet matches have been booked, one each for the men's and the women's divisions. The winner of these matches a guaranteed a future World Title opportunity.

Mark Briscoe is the only one who has qualified for the Men's Casino Gauntlet match until now, while no one has qualified for the women's bout yet. Both World Titles are set to be on the line as well, with Jon Moxley putting his title on the line against 'Hangman' Adam Page and 'Timeless' Toni Storm defending hers against Mercedes Mone.

Moreover, a unification match is also on the cards between Kazuchike Okada and Kenny Omega. Both of them have put their Continental and International Championships on the line, with the winner set to be crowned the new AEW Unified Champion.

