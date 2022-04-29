"It's not too far from the truth" - Mike Bennett gives backstory on popular IMPACT Wrestling stable (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett (f.k.a. Mike Kanellis) recently opened up about how the popular IMPACT Wrestling stable "Honor No More" came about.

After their home promotion Ring of Honor announced a hiatus in October 2021, Bennett, along with his wife Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven, Vincent, and former ROH World Champion PCO all made their surprise debuts at the IMPACT Wrestling event Hard to Kill. The group is currently led by Eddie Edwards.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bennett gave insight into how the group and how their stable consists of rebels who were a bunch of loyal soldiers in their previous runs.

“A lot of it is not too far from the truth. Without getting too b**y, moany or complainy, there’s a certain realism to that, there’s a certain realism to ‘I’m usually the guy that shows up places, does what he’s told, I’m always a good little soldier,’ and then nothing usually happens. And at a certain point you get fed up with it when you see certain guys that politicking or a*-kissing and they’re consistently getting better shots than you. I think there’s this idea that this group is kind of like ‘Alright, well we did it the “right” way, no we are going to do it our way’ and see what happens.” (4:55-5:28)

Mike Bennett also explained what the stable stands for

Every group in wrestling has individual members that are bound and united in an attempt to accomplish one common goal. So are "Honor No More" looking to achieve? Bennett explained more:

“It’s really this idea of a group of guys and one girl who are constantly going places, constantly being told ‘this is the way you need to do it,’ us going ‘okay, we’ll do it that way,’ and then constantly being last in line every single time, being screwed over, being the first to be fired, being the first to have pushes pulled from them. All in the line of like ‘we were told this is the way to act, this is the way we are supposed to do things’ and then it never happens.” (4:30-4:54)

