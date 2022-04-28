"Man, this guy is wrestling the way he moves" - Mike Bennett lavishes praise on ROH star (Exclusive)

Mike Bennett will take on ROH star Fred Yehi at AAW's Never Say Die event. Bennett recently sat down with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he praised his upcoming opponent.

Bennett is known for his lengthy tenures with Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling. Several fans will recall his run in WWE alongside his wife, Maria Kanellis. After his release from WWE, the star returned to IMPACT on January 8, 2022.

During the aforementioned interview, Mike gave his heartfelt opinion on Fred Yehi. The star also expressed his eagerness to wrestle the young performer during their ROH days.

"I actually first met Fred [Yehi] on my second run at Ring of Honor. The one thing that always stood out to me is, I would go: Man, this guy is wrestling the way he moves. He strikes different, he stalks you different, he does different moves, but it’s all incredibly awesome. He was one of those guys that every time Ring of Honor was brought in, I was like: I need to work that guy, I need to work that guy." (00:25-1:57)

Yehi is an accomplished wrestler who is mainly known for his appearances on MLW and Evolve. Fans of the young star will know what to expect when the two wrestlers clash at Never Say Die.

Check out the entire interview below:

Mike Bennett wants to show fans that he's improved as a wrestler

Continuing in the same interview, Bennett noted that he's been slowly incorporating different wrestling styles into his own discipline.

"I’m really trying to prove that I’m a different type of wrestler, that I’m not that old-school Mike Bennett ‘Sports Entertainer guy,’ more pure wrestling, more hard-hitting."

The star also noted that the opportunity to wrestle with AAW is something he holds in high regard.

"AAW basically said to me ‘We want to help you prove that.’ Which means the world to me. But I looked at it like the biggest opportunity. AAW is the place I always wanted to get to. All I know is I’m going to go there and I’m going to put on the absolute best match possible." (1:57-3:08)

Mike Bennett has clearly come a long way since his release from WWE. The star plans to show fans exactly how far. Fans won't want to miss AAW Never Say Die this Friday.

