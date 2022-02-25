×
"Are they working together?" - WWE legend discusses Shane McMahon and Cody Rhodes' AEW departure

Cody and Shane possessed creative influence in their respective roles before leaving
Max Everett
ANALYST
Modified Feb 25, 2022 06:35 AM IST
2022 kicked off with two shocking departures, as Cody Rhodes and Shane McMahon left AEW and WWE respectively. Both men occupied high-profile positions within the companies, with Cody founding AEW with the Elite and Tony Khan and Shane McMahon being the son of the chairman of WWE.

Legendary referee Mike Chioda weighed in on the situation during the latest episode of the Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda. He offered a theory as to whether or not the two promotions are actually in cahoots, swapping their executive talents in a worked scenario.

“Are they working together? Are they trading Shane McMahon for Cody Rhodes? I don’t know man, I would love to see Shane pop up in AEW.”

Although not entirely convinced as to whether or not Shane McMahon has indeed met the end of his WWE career, Chioda went further and said that he wouldn't be surprised to see Shane-O-Mac in Tony Khan's promotion, owing to his drawing power and unique status within the business.

“I’m not convinced all the way but if it did happen, don’t be surprised if we see Shane pop up on AEW, let’s put it this way, you got a million coming to you if you don’t do this in 90 days but Tony Khan wants to pay him 3 million to show up, what do you do? Shane is a popular draw man, he shows up." (H/T Wrestling Inc)
https://t.co/iyKVg1nVpm

Cody Rhodes urges fans to continue watching AEW even after his departure

I’d encourage you to still watch it - I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well Wrestling is thriving twitter.com/____________ja…

Cody's departure from AEW was so massive because of the role he played in the birth and growth of the promotion. Following his 2016 release from WWE the American Nightmare set out to prove he could be a top guy. He built a lasting legacy that led directly to the opening of Tony Khan's company.

He has sunk his teeth into the territorial battle between the North American industry heavyweights, and as a result seemed the least likely to make the jump.

It is yet to be confirmed as to whether or not Rhodes will indeed make his return to WWE. Whichever the case, he urged fans to continue watching as he wasn't the sole component responsible for the promotion's rise and continued success.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes return to WWE? Sound off below!

Edited by Brandon Nell
