Mina Shirakawa or food? Absent AEW star Eddie Kingston leaves an unbelievable comment on her post

AEW features several real-life couples, and pro wrestling in general has had countless notable real-life relationships. A few of these unions have been described as odd-ball pairings, and All Elite fans are now rooting for one such potential duo. The fan chatter comes after Eddie Kingston's viral reply to Mina Shirakawa.

The Mad King is currently out of action with injuries, but he continues to make his presence known on social media. This includes when he called out Tony Khan and when he revealed his retirement plans. The Venus is another somewhat controversial wrestler, splitting her time between AEW and Stardom, among others. Shirakawa brought her provocative style to Khan's company in April 2024, and has been a fan-favorite ever since.

Shirakawa took to Instagram today to plug her new photobook that Stardom just released for purchase this week. She included a photo and video from a local establishment, where she is seen chowing down on a cheeseburger and fries.

"'Do you want Fries? Burger? Whipped cream? Or…..Mina[sparkling heart emoji]?' Only 2 days left until pre-orders close! Don’t miss out—reserve your copy today! [smiling face emoji] The link is in my bio [sparkles emoji] Autographed photo orders until tomorrow!! [hamburger emoji] #STARDOM #WeWantMina #Florida #Burger," Mina Shirakawa wrote with the photo and video below.

Kingston wasted no time in making his viral five-word reply. The veteran brawler simply commented on how a burger would've been great at that time, but Eddie's message was clear. Mina has not publicly responded as of this writing.

"A burger would be awesome," Eddie Kingston replied.

Screenshot of Eddie Kingston's comment on Mira Shirakawa's Instagram post (Photo Credit: Mina Shirakawa on Instagram)

Kingston has not wrestled since suffering a torn ACL, torn meniscus, and tibial fracture while dropping the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship to Gabe Kidd in a No Rope Last Man Standing match on May 11, 2024. Shirakawa's last match in an AEW ring was a loss to Women's World Champion Mariah May at Winter Is Coming on December 11.

Mina Shirakawa returns to Japan after loss to top AEW star

Mina Shirakawa returned to AEW in mid-November for a program with long-term associate Mariah May. The Japanese star failed to capture the AEW Women's World Championship at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite in early December.

Shirakawa then worked NJPW, RevPro, and Stardom events until WrestleDynasty on January 5. The event co-promoted by NJPW, AEW, ROH, CMLL, and Stardom, saw Mina lose the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship to Mercedes Moné, who had her TBS Championship on the line.

The Venus has been back in Japan for Stardom's 14th Anniversary this month. Mina and her Empress Nexus Venus stablemates competed in the New Year Unit Competition League, but failed to win the 30-minute main event finals this past week The match saw Shirakawa, Maika, Waka Tsukiyama, Rian, and HANAKO lose to AZM, Starlight Kid, Suzu Suzuki, Mei Seira, and Miyu Amasaki.

