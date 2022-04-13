"I hurt people, that is what I do" - Minoru Suzuki gives rare insight into what he will do ahead of AEW Dynamite title match

Current Ring of Honor TV champion Minoru Suzuki has given a rare interview where he has made it very clear what he will attempt to do to Samoa Joe. Suzuki stated that on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, he'll make Joe suffer.

The Japanese legend won the belt from Rhett Titus at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1st, it is also the first title the star has won in the United States. He will defend the title against Samoa Joe on the April 13th episode of Dynamite.

In the lead up to the highly anticipated bout, Minoru Suzuki spoke to Sports Illustrated where he stated exactly what he wants to do to the "Samoan Submission Machine."

"Many fans think this matchup is very special, but for me, I have to stay true to myself, I am here to hurt people. The opponent truly does not matter. This week, I will make Samoa Joe suffer. People are brave until they step into the ring with me. Hopefully, Samoa Joe is not scared. I don’t know him well, but he will know me by the time we are done. I hurt people, that is what I do. Samoa Joe is going to feel a lot of pain.” said Suzuki through a translator (H/T Fightful).

If Samoa Joe wins the championship on Wednesday night, he will join the likes of Jay Lethal, Christopher Daniels and Roderick Strong as one of only a handful of wrestlers to win all three of Ring of Honor's singles championships.

Minoru Suzuki is currently without a win in his AEW career

During his tour of the USA in the fall of 2021, Minoru Suzuki traveled to various different promotions including IMPACT, GCW and of course, AEW. In his three matches with All Elite Wrestling, Suzuki currently stands at zero wins and three losses.

After confronting Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021, Moxley went on to defeat Suzuki in the former AEW World Champion's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Two weeks later, Suzuki teamed with longtime friend Lance Archer in a losing effort against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in an unsanctioned "Lights Out" match at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage.

Finally, on the October 15th edition of Rampage, Suzuki was defeated by Bryan Danielson in a match that was considered one of the finest wrestling matches of 2021.

Do you think Minoru Suzuki will defend his title? Let us know in the comments section down below!

