Miro finally destroys his tag team partner Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite 

After weeks of teasing separating from his tag team partner Kip Sabian, Miro finally went his own way after brutalizing the latter on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Kip Sabian attempted to repair his relationship with Miro by talking to him backstage, but the Bulgarian star instead launched him into the garage door. Miro then pulled out a steel chain and viciously choked Sabian with it.

Miro made his intentions clear during the attack by screaming that nobody could stop him from becoming a champion in AEW. If that wasn't enough, Miro slammed the door on Sabian's arm and then surprisingly hugged him, saying he forgives him.

Ever since Miro and Sabian lost the Arcade Anarchy match against Best Friends on AEW Dynamite, Miro has grown disillusioned over time, leading to tonight's attack.

Even on the last two editions of Dynamite, Miro teased that he would embark on a singles run, with or without Sabian by his side.

What's next for Miro in AEW?

Many fans were unhappy with Miro's booking over the last year and early in 2021. While they wanted to see him as an unstoppable monster, AEW booked him as a video game nerd and Kip Sabian's best man.

However, today's developments indicate a welcome change in Miro's AEW direction. It could lead to him challenging for the company's top championships.

"You got a title, you got a problem." - @ToBeMiro puts the #AEW champions on notice on #AEWDynamite.



Tune into Dynamite Now on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/B0WnVlpAHk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 22, 2021

The most intriguing prospect would see Miro in a feud with Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. The two could legitimately steal the show with what could easily be the main event of any pay-per-view.

Given how well Allin works with bigger performers, he and Miro can have a memorable encounter, possibly capped off with Miro's first title triumph in AEW.

What do you think about Miro stepping up to challenge TNT Champion Darby Allin in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.