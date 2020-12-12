Miro fires back at a retired wrestler who said YouTube videos are killing his character

AEW's "Best Man" Miro took to Twitter to post a video himself, in which he spoke his actions at the end this week's episode of AEW Dynamite among other things. In the video, he waxed lyrical about his fashion, social media empire, and how he now has control of his future.

Mid-way through the video, Miro talks passionately about how people haven't been paying attention to him and his promises.

“I said it all things I am doing I said but nobody pays attention because everyone is talking about Miro’s starting a twitch, Miro’s on YouTube now and Miro’s building a social empire. You damn right I am because smart people have it all figured out. It about numbers, likes, subscribers, views, ratings, body counts, money, earnings, miles that’s what its all about. Is always been about that and smart people know that. Do you think geniuses run the world? No, its influential people like me, they run the world and I’ll be damned if I’ll let somebody else have clout over my head, I’m going to be in control of my own destiny."

I came from a situation where I didn't have the clout or influence to steer my own career. That will never happen to me again. I'm all about the numbers now, and there's not a single thing anyone in AEW could do about it. I am in control.



Full Video: https://t.co/pArP6e16H7 pic.twitter.com/i87qpUKUTl — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 10, 2020

The video has been well-received by many of his fans and followers, but there was one retired professional wrestler, Marcus Dillon, who offered up some not-so-constructive criticism.

"Making these videos is killing your character and credibility more but what do I know, I was only in this business 22 years."

Miro was not having it and fired back at the 22-year veteran.

Oh ya! And who did you ever beat !? https://t.co/UQnoUUeltV — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 11, 2020

Miro debuted on AEW in September as The Best Man

Some fans have been critical of Miro's appearances in AEW thus far. Many believe he is being portrayed as a gamer on Twitch and YouTuber, rather than the unstoppable monster he had displayed in the past. The wrestler who replied to Miro echoed these misplaced sentiments.

The wrestler in question is named Marcus Dillon. He had a one-match for WWE way back when in 2001 against Adam Windsor at a house show in Lakeland Civic Center in Lakeland, Florida, USA.

The only other notable match he was a part of was for TNA IMPACT against 3 Live Kru, Konnan, and Ron Killings (R-Truth) in 2004.

Both of these matches ended with Dillon taking the loss, so Miro is right in asking who he ever beat.