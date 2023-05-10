Miro (fka Rusev) jokingly addresses breakup rumors with former WWE Superstar Lana

Former WWE stars Miro fka Rusev and Lana (now known as CJ Perry) are one of the most recognizable couples in the wrestling industry right now. The current AEW star recently responded to a question regarding his relationship status.

Miro and Lana were married on July 29, 2016, and have been together since. They were also together on-screen during their run in WWE. As part of Rusev Day alongside Aiden English, they were one of the most popular acts in the company in 2017 and 2018.

The former United States Champion was released from the company in 2020, and his wife met with the same fate a year later. Since then, Miro has been plying his trade in AEW, while Lana has not wrestled at all.

Lana was recently asked on social media about her relationship status, with a fan asking if she had separated from Miro. The former TNT Champion responded sarcastically, referring to his storyline against Bobby Lashley a few years back in WWE:

"Didn’t you know she is with Bobby Lashley still" - Miro tweeted.

Road Dogg admitted he "dropped the ball" with former Rusev and Lana in WWE

Rusev joined the main roster amid a lot of hype. His first WrestleMania match was against none other than the great John Cena in 2015. Although he lost the match, the expectations were sky-high regarding his future in WWE.

His Rusev Day act alongside Aiden English was extremely over with the fans, but the company never capitalized on the momentum. Their popularity eventually fizzled out when English turned on the Bulgarian Brute.

Cali Tha Beast @BeastWithAMic We really deserved a WWE title run during the Rusev Day era...

WWE legend Road Dogg Brian James was one of the creative team members for the blue brand at the time. He recently stated on his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, that he wishes he could have done some things differently with Rusev Day:

“It's one of the things that I don't want to say regret, but when the conversation comes up about Rusev and Lana, I feel like they slipped between my fingers," James said.

He continued:

"I dropped that ball. I liked Aiden English with them, too. That's one of the things that, if I could go back and do it differently, I would try to." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Miro has not been seen on AEW television in a long time, while Lana is a free agent. It is not an impossible scenario to see the couple reunite in a few months in the global wrestling juggernaut.

