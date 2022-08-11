"I had my wife every night" - AEW star Miro gives intimate details on the time he spent with Lana in WWE

AEW star Miro has peeled back the curtain on his personal life while traveling on the road with his wife CJ Perry, formerly known as WWE Superstar Lana.

As the Bulgarian Brute and the Ravishing Russian, Rusev and Lana became one of the most popular duos in the company both on and off screen. Unlike most couples who have to split up while traveling the road as professional wrestlers, the former WWE stars could fortunately travel together.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on her podcast The Sessions, Miro not only detailed the plus side of having his other half on the road with him, but also some rather intimate details on how they passed the time.

“I thought it was a great benefit to me to be honest because seeing how hard it is for these guys, they have to leave their families and kids behind to go on the road for five days every week, it’s not easy. But I was such a lucky guy, I had my wife every night, we can have sex if you want, we can do whatever we want every night." [37:05-37:25]

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Rusev apparently tried to have sex with Lana in the WrestleMania 31 tank. Now we know why his head wasn't in the game when he lost to John Cena. Rusev apparently tried to have sex with Lana in the WrestleMania 31 tank. Now we know why his head wasn't in the game when he lost to John Cena. https://t.co/LXUf3sEYrR

What does the future hold for Miro and the House of Black?

Had Lana been in AEW, perhaps her husband wouldn't have been sprayed with Malakai Black's poison mist. However, that's exactly what happened when the two men faced each other in the four-way match to determine the first ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat



I think we all been there. Miro can't tell the difference between God and the devil after getting the mist from Malakai Black.I think we all been there. #AEWDynamite Miro can't tell the difference between God and the devil after getting the mist from Malakai Black. I think we all been there. #AEWDynamite

Since the event, The Redeemer has been seen sporadically on AEW TV, cutting promos on the House of Black, and hinting at what his next step could possibly be.

What do you think Miro's next step will be? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

