Miro gives his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan (Exclusive)

Miro recently shared his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan, saying he appreciated the love and respect Khan had for the wrestling business.

The former TNT Champion is one of the most feared performers on All Elite Wrestling's stacked roster. Though his momentum has been halted by an injury, which has put him out of action, it's safe to say Miro could find himself back at the top of the card when he's finally cleared to return to the ring in AEW.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the Bulgarian star shared some kind words about Tony Khan. Miro explained that Khan had a very sharp wrestling acumen and that he deeply respected the industry:

"Tony is great, he's creative. His mind is always running. Always thinks about wrestling. He's always thinking about how to get things better. I respect that he loves wrestling, as he did all his life, and how he's carrying that to second or one of the biggest companies in the world," said Miro. (3:02 - 3:21)

Miro can have many dream matches in AEW post-return

Tony Khan rarely shies away from signing world-renowned talent who could bolster AEW's roster. Some of the best additions in recent months have been that of Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, whose exploits in NJPW are second to none.

One could only imagine how well Miro could gel with the two performers if he was pitted against them after his return to All Elite Wrestling. The former TNT Champion has always had great matches with those athletes who are smaller than size than them, the biggest example of which is his feud with Darby Allin.

Moreover, Miro could also chase the TNT Championship once he's cleared, which is currently held by his former WWE colleague Adam Copeland.

