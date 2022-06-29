AEW star Miro hopes to have a match against 9-time champion in the future

AEW star Miro recently commented on facing NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii in the future.

The Stone Pitbull was supposed to be part of the four-way match to crown the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door. The match also featured Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black. However, Ishii reportedly suffered a left knee injury days before the event and had to be replaced by Clark Connors. PAC eventually won the title after making Connors submit to a Brutalizer.

Following the match and Ishii missing out on the pay-per-view, The Redeemer opened up on facing the NJPW star sometime in the future. During an interview with WhatCulture, Miro said that if Ishii was healthy and not afraid, the bout would happen.

"Whenever he [Tomohiro Ishii] thinks he’s got good wheels or good enough wheels or he thinks he’s not afraid to face ‘The Redeemer’ and the consequences that come with it, if he’s okay bending for a ‘Game Over’, that’s gonna happen, I have no issue," The Redeemer said.

The former TNT Champion added that he has no problems flying to Japan, just for the fans to see the dream match.

"If I have to fly to Japan if you will to have to work him there, I’m okay with that as well. I have plenty of miles on my card so, it’s not a problem for me. Flying there, beating his a**, five-to-ten minutes and flying right back, so people are gonna see it." [H/T Post Wrestling]

The Redeemer concluded that his match against The Stone Pitbull will be inevitable, especially when he becomes the All-Atlantic or even AEW World Champion in the future.

Miro doesn't want to stay in Japan for an extended period

During the same interview, Miro was asked about potentially touring Japan after his match against Ishii.

The Redeemer stated that he did not want to spend more than a day or two in Japan as he wants to return to his wife and dogs as soon as possible. He added that while he loved the country's culture and food, he has no intention of staying there for a month.

As of now, Ishii hasn't responded to The Redeemer's challenge. It remains to be seen if a bout between the two powerhouses will happen down the road.

