Miro issues warning to Lance Archer ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

Miro doesn't appear to be threatened by Lance Archer as the Bulgarian star has sent a warning in the direction of The Murderhawk Monster.

At the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30th, Miro will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Lance Archer.

Ahead of this weekend's title defense, Miro posted a promo on social media calling out Archer in what he dubbed a "pre-match celebration."

"The calm before the storm," Miro began. "I like you Lance, somewhere else we could've been friends. But not here. Not now. Remember you don't get to threaten me. You don't get to talk your s*** and walk away. You come after something in my life, I come after everything in yours and that's the way it works. But remember you started this, but I'm an honorable man, and in time I'll forgive you. But first I'm going to hurt you. And you call yourself a monster but realize this when you look yourself in the mirror, the real monster isn't looking at you. He's looking for you."

Miro vs Lance Archer could steal the show at Double or Nothing

Miro vs Lance Archer is seen as a dream match by many in the wrestling world. The AEW fanbase has been very eager to see the rise of both men. Seeing these two collide at Double or Nothing is an exciting prospect.

Miro and Archer are incredible inside the ring and could very well steal the show at the upcoming pay-per-view.

AEW isn't big on non-finishes, especially on events like Double Or Nothing. So fans can expect a decisive end to this match-up. However, they would be hoping that it will not be a clean finish as this is a rivalry that needs to go on for some time.

