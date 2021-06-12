"I forgive you" - Miro lets go off differences with fellow AEW star

Miro has seemingly forgiven Evil Uno, who challenged him for the TNT Championship this week on AEW Dynamite. The Dark Order member failed to capture the title but impressed many with his resilient performance.

Despite a moment or two where it looked like he might come up short, Miro ultimately prevailed by locking in his submission maneuver "Game Over" to retain his TNT Championship.

Moments after the match, Evil Uno sent out a tweet, presumably to the late great Brodie Lee, the original leader of The Dark Order. The AEW star apologized and wrote that he disappointed his leader.

"I'm sorry I disappointed you," wrote Evil Uno

I'm sorry I disappointed you. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) June 12, 2021

Though not addressed to him, Miro responded to Uno by tweeting that he had forgiven him. The TNT Champion's message must be taken with a pinch of salt, as his response is more of a subtle dig at Uno's failed attempt to defeat him.

"It’s okay. I forgive you," tweeted Miro

The bout also saw Evil Uno executing a Discus Lariat, the finishing move of Brodie Lee on Miro, and a cameo appearance from Negative One, Lee's son.

What's next for TNT Champion Miro?

Miro is looking simply unstoppable at the moment, and it'll take a herculean effort from someone in AEW to dethrone him.

With three successful title defenses behind him, Miro could now see a new challenger emerging for his TNT Championship. Sammy Guevara, once he finishes his business with The Pinnacle, could step up the occasion.

Plus, Brian Cage, who has teased a face turn in recent weeks, could also engage in a memorable fight with Miro for the title.

Were you impressed with Evil Uno's performance on this week's AEW Dynamite? Who do you see emerging as the next challenger for Miro's TNT Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun