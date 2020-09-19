Miro was revealed as Kip Sabian's Best Man on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. While it's still unclear how his role will play out, he's set to be in AEW for quite a while.

Miro cut a great promo on his first AEW Dynamite appearance and followed it up a week later by announcing he was planning Kip's Bachelor Party.

On Twitch, Miro said that he was looking for one man on AEW Dynamite backstage, Evil Uno.

Miro wanted to see what Evil Uno's face looked like

Miro spoke to his Twitch followers and said that his mission was to hunt Evil Uno down and see what his face looked like:

"I wanted so bad to see his face, just because I have a fascination, after seeing people throughout the years with masks. I have a fascination to see how actually they look like. And still I could not find him. Maybe, I did find him. I just didn't know it was him."

Miro also said that he likes The Dark Order and seems to be a fan of John Silver. He said that they have a "couple of characters" in the group. Miro also noted that this week's quest would also be to locate Evil Uno and see what he looks like.

