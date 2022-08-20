Miro makes a bold claim about former WWE Superstar; says better than almost entire AEW locker room

Miro made the bold claim that ex-WWE star CJ Perry (FKA Lana) is better than almost the entirety of the AEW locker room.

Lana is the real-life wife of the Redeemer and formerly served as his valet during his days in WWE as Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute and Ravishing Russian made their mark together in a dominant run that saw him win the United States Championship and enter WrestleMania in a tank.

The pair have since been released from WWE, Miro in 2020 and Lana in 2021, with only the former thus far returning to wrestling with AEW. He has consistently referenced his wife in promos on Dynamite, most recently during a segment with House of Black's Julia Hart.

Responding to a tweet that had dubbed Lana's in-ring work as 'okish', Miro proclaimed that she is a wrestler better than 95% of the AEW locker room. He also aimed his own 'okish' dig right back.

"Lana" is a better wrestler than 95% of the entire locker room and also best manager. Your reports are "okish" at best." Miro via Twitter

Miro continues to feud with the House of Black in AEW, he appeared on Rampage this past week to make a statement as he beat down Buddy Matthews. He appeared to hold Malakai Black's mask as he made his entrance, lending to the idea that he may have targeted the leader first.

What did fans make of the AEW star's bold proclamation?

Miro clarified that his claim applied to the male and female locker room, which means he feels Lana is a better wrestler than 95% of a locker room containing Bryan Danielson, FTR and Britt Baker.

However, fans weren't necessarily in agreement with that notion. The majority of the reactions to the statement agreed that the words spoke of undying loyalty to his wife but weren't true from their standpoint.

DixR @ADAMCHECKNIGHT @ToBeMiro I get that she is your wife but thats a wild statement to make. Even if you are only talking about the women roster. @ToBeMiro I get that she is your wife but thats a wild statement to make. Even if you are only talking about the women roster.

The Wanderer @Buckner29966932 @ToBeMiro That’s a crazy statement miro, just because the division is booked like trash doesn’t mean they can’t wrestle, but I respect the loyalty to your wife @ToBeMiro That’s a crazy statement miro, just because the division is booked like trash doesn’t mean they can’t wrestle, but I respect the loyalty to your wife

WhittyGames @WhittyGames @ToBeMiro C’mon Miro… I get that it’s your wife and you love her, but you could’ve just said “more than okish”. You didn’t have to set her up for failure using the 95% percent thing. Now everyone is gonna make fun of her even more @ToBeMiro C’mon Miro… I get that it’s your wife and you love her, but you could’ve just said “more than okish”. You didn’t have to set her up for failure using the 95% percent thing. Now everyone is gonna make fun of her even more

Shawn Blaque @KingShawnBlaque @ToBeMiro I know that’s yo wife but that ain’t mean you had to lie @ToBeMiro I know that’s yo wife but that ain’t mean you had to lie

As it stands, Miro is against a four-person stable on his lonesome, perhaps he could call on his wife to somewhat move towards an even playing field.

What do you think? Is Lana as good as Miro claims? Would you like to see her join him in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

