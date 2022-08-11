"I was so afraid" - Miro recalls how his wife Lana helped him overcome his fear of losing a step in the ring

AEW star Miro has revealed that his loving wife and former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) was one of the people who helped him get into better shape during his AEW run.

After years on the road with WWE, The Redeemer was released from his contract in June 2020.

On the September 9, 2020 episode of Dynamite, Miro showed up in AEW, acting as Kip Sabian's best man, before going on an insanely dominant run with the TNT Championship.

Miro has even used the easier schedule in AEW to continue his promising acting career, with the former WWE star playing a villain in the upcoming TV show "East New York."

Speaking to Renee Paquette on her podcast, The Sessions, Miro admitted that he was scared of being burnt out by the WWE schedule, but his wife helped him back into shape.

"I was so afraid of that, but my wife [CJ Perry] always has to remind me, 'No, you're good!' I'll go and have some tune-ups in California, have a school there, KnokX Pro, it's not mine, but I go and help the kids. Every now and again, I'll text somebody to come and get beat up. They'll come, I'll beat them up for 20, 30, 40 minutes and I'll get my tuning, my range, my stiffness back," said Miro. (H/T Fightful).

The Redeemer also revealed that one of the plus points of working in AEW is that many of the people he is wrestling with are those he has never faced before.

"AEW is cool because none of these guys that I'm working now, I've worked ever before and everything happens one time. It's not like you have house shows. Everything happens right then. I love that. I love a challenge." (H/T Fightful).

Miro recently commented on how he never wants to work the WWE schedule again

As Rusev, the current AEW star, spent a total of ten years touring around the country and world, working a number of shows a week, which clearly took a tole on his body as he admitted he had heard Sheamus talking about how rough the schedule is.

"It's different, just listening to [Sheamus] and all these guys. Just knowing he's four or five days on the road, it's too much. I don't want to do that." (H/T Fightful).

Rusev and Sheamus had an interesting history in WWE, as the Bulgarian Brute at one point defeated Sheamus for the United States Championship. They were also in the League of Nations faction, which disbanded in 2016.

