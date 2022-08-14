AEW star Miro details conversation with Tony Khan on gimmick change

AEW star Miro recently recalled President Tony Khan presenting him with a new gimmick.

Miro was known as Rusev during his time with WWE and was a former United States Champion there. The 37-year-old debuted in AEW on September 9, 2020, sporting a completely different look, notably his bleached hair. He was revealed as Kip Sabian's best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford.

During an interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Miro revealed that it was Khan's idea to pitch a new character. The AEW star added that he agreed to the latter's proposal due to him wanting to step away from his old Rusev gimmick.

"Tony Khan wanted, they called me with a spot to be The Best Man. I wanted to just be a new person. If this is what you want me to be, I can’t come and be Rusev, be like, ‘I’m gonna play video games and I’m gonna f——…,’ can’t do that. So I was like alright," Miro said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Later on, Miro won the TNT Championship and became 'God's Favorite Champion.' Following a layoff with injury, the Redeemer returned to the June 1, 2022 episode of Dynamite and is currently feuding against The House of Black.

AEW star Miro disclosed that CJ Perry inspired one of his looks

In the same interview, the former TNT Champion revealed that his wife, CJ Perry (f.k.a. Lana), asked him to have his hair bleached.

As for the flamboyant clothes, Miro claimed that he wore those outfits to stand out and "look different."

"I think CJ [Perry]— the hair was just incidental. CJ was dying her hair or something, and she was like, 'You wanna do it?’ I’m like, ‘Ah, why not?' Then the clothes, I don’t know what happened with the clothes. I wanted to look cool. I just wanted to look just different. I think I did, but it’s a write-off. It’s for TV. But also, you gotta treat yourself sometimes." [H/T WrestleZone]

Roadie @roadie28 @davidbix I love Miro, don't get me wrong, but I secretly miss blonde-hair-Versaci-wearing Miro too. @davidbix I love Miro, don't get me wrong, but I secretly miss blonde-hair-Versaci-wearing Miro too. https://t.co/gEc96FXb5u

Miro now has his sights set on the House of Black and its leader Malakai Black. He also recently challenged for the All-Atlantic Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door.

What are your thoughts on Miro's run in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha