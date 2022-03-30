Miro opens up about his whereabouts amid AEW absence

AEW star Miro has given a positive update regarding his lengthy absence from programming. While some fans may be wondering why The Redeemer hasn't been seen, it has to do with a TV pilot he is currently involved in.

The man formerly known as Rusev in WWE had a stellar 2021, becoming the TNT Champion by defeating Darby Allin on the May 12th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite. He held the belt for 140 days, successfully defending his crown against the likes of Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer and Dante Martin.

Despite working through a number of injuries towards the back-end of 2021, Miro's absence from AEW has been due to another project he has been involved in; a pilot for a new TV show.

The former TNT Champion took to both Twitter and Instagram to reveal that he has been living in Brooklyn, New York. This is because he wants his full attention to be on this unnamed project.

Miro @ToBeMiro Super excited about this upcoming pilot. Living in Brooklyn has definitely opened my eyes about living in a city, walking to a gym and groceries. #Dushkin Super excited about this upcoming pilot. Living in Brooklyn has definitely opened my eyes about living in a city, walking to a gym and groceries. #Dushkin https://t.co/cqByK9UURV

At the time of writing, there is no official timeframe regarding the length of his absence from AEW. However, it's certain that fans of The Redeemer will be eager to see him back in the ring soon.

Miro last fought at AEW Full Gear 2021

The former TNT Champion's amassed several injuries during his title reign. So once he dropped the strap to Sammy Guevara, many believed The Redeemer would take some time off.

However, it wasn't long before Miro set his sights on a new prize; the AEW World Championship.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite Bryan Danielson vs Miro @ Full Gear baby Bryan Danielson vs Miro @ Full Gear baby#AEWDynamite https://t.co/GZGykh9AFM

After Jon Moxley pulled out of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, The Redeemer stepped in to take his place. He would make light work of Orange Cassidy before advancing to Full Gear 2021, where he fought Bryan Danielson.

After a hard-hitting affair, where The Redeemer wrestled hurt, it was the American Dragon who got the victory on the night. The former TNT Champion has not been seen in AEW since.

Do you want to see God's favorite champion go after the AEW World Championship when he returns? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Miro return to AEW television? Yes No 0 votes so far