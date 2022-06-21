Miro and former WWE Superstar to be joined by top NJPW star in major title match at Forbidden Door

The match to determine the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion just got a whole lot tougher as Miro and PAC will be joined by NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii at the "Forbidden Door" pay-per-view on June 26.

Ishii was part of a four-man tournament that took place over the recent run of "New Japan Road" shows. The winner of the competition would be the company's representative in the four-way match at the pay-per-view.

The "Stone Pitbull" defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru on June 20 to advance to the final on June 21. Ishii then defeated Clark Connors (who defeated NJPW veteran Tomoaki Honma) to make his way to Forbidden Door.

The event will be Ishii's third appearance in AEW, where he currently holds a record of one win and one loss. His win came in a tag team match when he teamed with Orange Cassidy to defeat The Butcher and The Blade. His sole loss came in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against eventual winner Adam Cole.

The line-up hasn't been completed yet, as the final spot will be filled by either Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro. They will face each other on the upcoming episode of Dynamite to determine who the fourth member of the match will be.

Will Ishii turn his AEW fortunes around and walk out as the first All-Atlantic Champion? Tune in to Forbidden Door on June 26 to find out!

Miro is the only wrestler in the match to have held AEW gold previously

Championship experience plays a huge part in matches such as the upcoming four-way. While all men involved in the match are worthy of carrying gold, only Miro has experience in that department when it comes to AEW.

Miro is a former AEW TNT Champion and is arguably one of the most dominant champions the company has seen in its short history.

During his reign with the belt, Miro defeated the likes of Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, and Darby Allin, and established himself as a true force of nature before being dethroned by Sammy Guevara.

Since losing the title, "The Redeemer" was off television for a while due to commitments outside of wrestling, but he is now back to claim a new piece of gold. Will he be the one walking out of the United Center as the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion? Only time will tell.

