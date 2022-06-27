"The ball is in my court" - Former WWE Superstar confirms re-signing a lucrative deal with Tony Khan's AEW

AEW star Miro recently opened up on re-signing a handsome contract with Tony Khan's AEW.

Miro is one of the major stars to have inked a new deal with AEW. It was earlier reported that the 37-year-old star had signed a four-year contract extension. With this new deal, God's favorite Champion will be officially under the wing of All Elite Wrestling until at least the beginning of 2026.

Speaking recently with Fightful, the former WWE Superstar shed light on what made him re-sign with AEW:

"They wanted me to sign a long-term deal for a reason and I signed long-term for a reason [laughs]. It's a place where I can be creatively free and now the ball is in my court. Everybody watching AEW knows that I am a world champion. I know it. I don't want to sit around a collect a check. I want to create and evolve and to become world champion. Before that, I'm focusing on the All-Atlantic Championship." (H/T: Fightful)

The Bulgarian wrestler also heaped praise on Tony Khan for believing in him and voiced his love for AEW:

"Tony Khan believes in me, he lets me do me and doesn't have to be involved in every single thing. I love working with him, I love the company, I loved the stacked roster, the opportunity...like 99% of these people I'm fighting now is for the first time. I love those challenges. I love every single time I step foot in the ring."

Miro revealed that he gave Tony Khan a discount on his first contract

After battling a hamstring injury, Miro returned to AEW after Double or Nothing and squashed Johnny Elite. The former TNT Champion then defeated Ethan Page on the Road Rager edition of Dynamite. He qualified to claim the All-Altantic title against Malakai Black, PAC, and Clark Connors at tonight's Forbidden Door event.

Despite the success he's had in AEW, "The Redeemer" revealed to Fightful that he gave Tony Khan a discount on his first contract due to the pandemic:

"I gave him a discount and said, 'Tony, I will sign for this money because it's the pandemic, but after that year and a half, we're coming strong.' I knew once the year and a half was over, I was going to show him who I am and what I'm capable of and we're going to sit down and talk like men for men's money. That's exactly what happened." (H/T: Fightful)

Miro has proven to be a valuable asset for All Elite Wrestling since his arrival. It will be interesting to see if the Bulgarian makes it "Game Over" for all three of his rivals at Forbidden Door.

Please credit Fightful and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

