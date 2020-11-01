In an exclusive interview with Inside the Ropes' Gary Cassidy, Miro made his intentions to take out current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley clear. He drew a clear distinction between a "multitalented" individual such as himself and the "dinosaur" Jon Moxley.

In the interview, Miro discussed his highly criticised AEW debut at a time when many fans felt he should have been thrust straight into the spotlight. He revealed to Gary Cassidy that he thought it was the right decision not to put the title on him immediately. However, at the same time, he took a massive dig at current champion Jon Moxley.

Miro brought this up while debating the importance of being "multitalented" in the wrestling business, referring to himself and fellow wrestler Kip Sabian.

"That’s what I’m talking about. Being multitalented. This is what we’re missing in our business. He’s a multitalented guy. Kip is a multitalented guy. I’m a multitalented guy… Whereas you see Jon Moxley? He’s a dinosaur, and I’m here to take out all the dinosaurs, man, because you can’t be just good at one thing now. It’s 2020. You’ve got to be good at a lot of things. If you’re just good in freaking professional wrestling, then I’m going to come and take you out when the time is right."

Miro wants to beat PAC up

Miro also took the opportunity to call out another former WWE Superstar in PAC, admitting his desire to see WWE's former "King of the Cruiserweights" back in the USA so he can beat him up.

He suggests that he has a personal agenda against PAC.

"Neville [Now known as PAC] can pull off all these crazy manoeuvres. I’ve seen him break his leg on a baseball slide, so I know he’s not going to do that again. I’m pretty sure he mastered that. But unfortunately, Ben is in your country somewhere. Hopefully, he’ll come back soon and I get to beat him up – because he tore my bicep so I have a personal agenda against him! Maybe I’m calling him out. I don’t know."

Miro is one of the most exciting talents on AEW's roster at the moment. It is only a matter of time before he finds himself with a belt around his waist. Why not tango with some former rivals while he makes his way to the top?