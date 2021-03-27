Miro addresses whether or not he is satisfied in AEW 

Miro recently reacted to a fan stating on Twitter that he seems happy in All Elite Wrestling.

Miro made his way to AEW last year after he was let go by WWE. Miro's AEW run so far has been a mixed bag and there are a lot of fans who aren't happy with how he has been booked in the company over the past few months.

A fan defended Miro when another stated that he should move to NJPW. The fan said that Miro is doing fine in AEW and he doesn't need to be put in the title picture immediately. The fan added that Miro seems "really happy" at how he's being handled in AEW thus far.

Miro noticed the tweet and gave what seems like a kayfabe response. The AEW star hinted that he isn't happy with his booking and that his time is being wasted. He finished off the tweet by saying that winning a belt in AEW is his destiny. Check out the tweet below:

Miro's response to the fan

Miro is currently aligned with Kip Sabian in AEW

Miro was introduced to AEW fans as Kip Sabian's best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford. Miro formed an alliance with Sabian right away and the duo is still together on AEW TV. The two stars kicked off a feud with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends shortly after Miro's debut. The rivalry led to a big tag team outing at AEW Revolution pitting Miro and Kip Sabian against Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. The villains picked up the win on that night.

The final months of Miro's WWE run left a bad taste in fans' mouths as he was mostly used to put over Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW. Miro's final match in WWE saw him team with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort against Lashley and Angel Garza.

Fans were initially excited to see him go to AEW, but it looks like many of them aren't thrilled with how things have turned out for Miro in Tony Khan's promotion so far.

What do you think of Miro's AEW booking so far? Do you see him becoming AEW World Champion in the near future? Sound off in the comment section!