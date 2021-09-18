Miro retains the TNT Championship in a hard-fought match, Inner Circle member hints at being next challenger

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Miro retained the TNT Championship. In the main event, the undefeated superstar faced Fuego Del Sol in a hard-hitting match, but eventually, Miro reigned supreme.

Despite facing Del Sol in the past, Miro was somewhat taken to his limits this time. At one point in the match, the challenger hit a few stomps and followed up with a kick and a DDT.

However, Del Sol couldn't secure the Tornado DDT, and the champion finished the former off by hitting two brutal kicks, one to the back of the head. This was enough for Miro to get the pinfall victory.

The challenger had put his car on the line for the match. After the win, Miro got the keys to Del Sol's new car. he champion decided to inflict more damage as he stuffed the keys into Del Sol's mouth and locked in the Game Over submission.

Shortly afterward, Fuego's best friend Sammy Guevara made the save. The Inner Circle star hit Miro with a brutal knee and forced the TNT Champion out of the ring. While retreating, he dropped his title inside the squared circle.

Guevara picked up the title and stared down the champion. This segment has indicated the duo might fight for the TNT Championship in the future.

Miro could be on his way to defending the TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara

Miro's next challenger for the TNT Championship could very well be Sammy Guevara. The Inner Circle star is yet to win a title in AEW but could start by capturing the prestigious TNT Championship and ending Miro's unbeaten run in the process.

Rumors have also suggested that an AEW All Out rematch between Miro and Eddie Kingston could occur. But it seems Miro will have to get past Guevara once the match between the two men is confirmed.

