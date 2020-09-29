Miro reveals that the AEW signing didn't start off great; why he will eventually leave AEW

Miro, formerly known as Rusev in the WWE, made his AEW debut a few weeks ago. WWE had released Miro from his contract back in April due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. Miro's name was on the list of over 20 wrestlers who were released. Since then, many of these performers have signed contracts with WWE's rivals, such as IMPACT! Wrestling and AEW.

Is Miro leaving AEW?

AEW's latest acquisition, Miro, was in conversation with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Miro spoke about his WWE storyline with Liv Morgan and how he felt when Lana and Bobby Lashley kissed on-screen.

Also, Miro spoke about how him signing with AEW came about. While he was speaking about the signing, he said that he would eventually leave AEW.

"So I was sitting at home doing my Twitch and we found out they were interested so we got in contact. It didn't start off great because I had other opportunities, but I knew I didn't want to go to just any place. I knew I wanted to go two places: AEW and another one. There's another place that I really want to go and I will go eventually because that's just how it's going to happen. So they called me and we talked back and forth and even Chris (Jericho) said when they wanted to bring me in, they wanted to bring me in with a purpose and not to bring me in just to be there. So they came up with the idea with Kip and the best man and I think the best man is so suiting because of everything that I do and I thought it was a great schtick. And it's not just a schtick, it's actually fitting because it's my personality and that's why it was a no-brainer. Yes, let's just do that."

Miro debuted on AEW as Kip Sabian's best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford. In last weeks' episode of AEW Dynamite, Miro fought his first match for the promotion when he teamed up with Sabian to beat Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss.